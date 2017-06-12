NHL expansion 2017: Flyers' protected list includes Laughton, Manning, Stolarz
After months of anticipation regarding the NHL's 31st team joining the fold and speculation on how teams will try and prepare themselves for an expansion draft, the NHL formally released its 30 team protection lists this morning, and with that came the Flyers ' list of 11 players that will be off-limits for Vegas to choose in the expansion draft on Wednesday. Of the 11 names on that list, eight of them - Couturier, Filppula, Giroux, Schenn, Simmonds, Voracek, Gostisbehere, and Gudas - come as no surprise at all.
