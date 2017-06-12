NHL expansion 2017: Flyers' protected...

NHL expansion 2017: Flyers' protected list includes Laughton, Manning, Stolarz

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Broad Street Hockey

After months of anticipation regarding the NHL's 31st team joining the fold and speculation on how teams will try and prepare themselves for an expansion draft, the NHL formally released its 30 team protection lists this morning, and with that came the Flyers ' list of 11 players that will be off-limits for Vegas to choose in the expansion draft on Wednesday. Of the 11 names on that list, eight of them - Couturier, Filppula, Giroux, Schenn, Simmonds, Voracek, Gostisbehere, and Gudas - come as no surprise at all.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Broad Street Hockey.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Philadelphia Flyers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Things Are Right On Schedule For Scott Laughton (Nov '14) Dec '14 Dman 2
News Flyers edge Blackhawks 3-2 in OT (Mar '14) Apr '14 DMAN 7
News USA Hockey team hopes maturing superstar Kane c... (Jan '14) Jan '14 vladoblaster747 1
News Flyers' Brayden Schenn fined for cross-checking... (Dec '13) Dec '13 Reg 1
News NHL: Ranking the Greatest Goalies in Philadelph... (Nov '13) Nov '13 kevin s 1
News Flyers fire coach Laviolette after 0-3 start (Oct '13) Oct '13 nelson muntz 1
News Hextall returns to Flyers' staff (Jul '13) Oct '13 Dev Starr 9
See all Philadelphia Flyers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Philadelphia Flyers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. China
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,240 • Total comments across all topics: 281,869,755

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC