NHL Draft 2017: Winger Maksim Sushko the Flyers' pick at No. 107

After taking a recognizable name in Matthew Strome, the Flyers went right back to the podium a pick later and grabbed a slightly more obscure player in Maksim Sushko. Sushko, a winger from Belarus, played for the Owen Sound Attack of the OHL last year and finished with 32 points in 54 games.

