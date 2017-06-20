Just 10 days 'til the Flyers pick second overall

It's a celebratory episode of BSH Radio this week as the gang tries to ignore the unfortunate end to the Stanley Cup Final in favor of better news, such as Shayne Gostisbehere's six-year, $27 million extension. The hiring of assistant coach Kris Knoblauch is also a key topic of conversation, as the crew first debates the move's impact on Dave Hakstol, and then the changes that they hope he makes to the power play.

