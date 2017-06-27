Jaster's Jabberings - NHL draft proved to be a good weekend for the Wheat Kings
For some Brandon Wheat Kings fans, Friday and Saturday's National Hockey League draft may have been a bit of a disappointment. There was a lot of talk all year about Nolan Patrick becoming the first Wheat King to be taken first overall.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Brandon Sun.
Comments
Add your comments below
Philadelphia Flyers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Things Are Right On Schedule For Scott Laughton (Nov '14)
|Dec '14
|Dman
|2
|Flyers edge Blackhawks 3-2 in OT (Mar '14)
|Apr '14
|DMAN
|7
|USA Hockey team hopes maturing superstar Kane c... (Jan '14)
|Jan '14
|vladoblaster747
|1
|Flyers' Brayden Schenn fined for cross-checking... (Dec '13)
|Dec '13
|Reg
|1
|NHL: Ranking the Greatest Goalies in Philadelph... (Nov '13)
|Nov '13
|kevin s
|1
|Flyers fire coach Laviolette after 0-3 start (Oct '13)
|Oct '13
|nelson muntz
|1
|Hextall returns to Flyers' staff (Jul '13)
|Oct '13
|Dev Starr
|9
Find what you want!
Search Philadelphia Flyers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC