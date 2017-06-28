Jason Botchford: Rebuilding Canucks m...

Jason Botchford: Rebuilding Canucks may need a Nail, or free agents Del Zotto, Gagner, Alzner

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Sports Media 101

Defenceman Michael Del Zotto, shown here flattening Sven Baertschi of the Vancouver Canucks during a game last season, will be one of the free agents who should attract attention in this NHL market. There are no big-money, big-name free agents who would quickly fix the Vancouver Canucks , but there are many who would provide an upgrade The number $19.5 million is splashed across a whiteboard at the front of the room.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sports Media 101.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Philadelphia Flyers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Things Are Right On Schedule For Scott Laughton (Nov '14) Dec '14 Dman 2
News Flyers edge Blackhawks 3-2 in OT (Mar '14) Apr '14 DMAN 7
News USA Hockey team hopes maturing superstar Kane c... (Jan '14) Jan '14 vladoblaster747 1
News Flyers' Brayden Schenn fined for cross-checking... (Dec '13) Dec '13 Reg 1
News NHL: Ranking the Greatest Goalies in Philadelph... (Nov '13) Nov '13 kevin s 1
News Flyers fire coach Laviolette after 0-3 start (Oct '13) Oct '13 nelson muntz 1
News Hextall returns to Flyers' staff (Jul '13) Oct '13 Dev Starr 9
See all Philadelphia Flyers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Philadelphia Flyers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Mexico
  3. Sarah Palin
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,393 • Total comments across all topics: 282,111,152

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC