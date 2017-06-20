Golden Knights take Pierre-Edouard Bellemare from Flyers in NHL Expansion Draft: report
Perhaps the best-case scenario for the Philadelphia Flyers is happening in the 2017 NHL Expansion Draft. The Vegas Golden Knights have selected forward Pierre-Edouard Bellemare as their one pick from Philly, according to Craig Custance of The Athletic.
