Flyers to open 2017-18 season in San Jose on October 4, host Washington in home opener on October 14
UPDATE: Turns out the San Jose Sharks were a bit late to release their schedule! This post has been revised to account for that information. While the 2017-18 NHL schedule in its entirety will be released on Thursday as we kill some time during the period between the expansion draft and the entry draft, today we've received some news on at least three games the Flyers will play next year: their home opener and their first two games of the season.
