Flyers should not be hit hard by expansion draft
Lots of talented players will be available when the Vegas Golden Knights make selections to fill out their inaugural NHL roster. For one, they are helped by the fact that first- and second-year pros a?? such as Ivan Provorov, Travis Konecny, and Travis Sanheim, among others a?? are exempt from the draft.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sports Media 101.
Add your comments below
Philadelphia Flyers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Things Are Right On Schedule For Scott Laughton (Nov '14)
|Dec '14
|Dman
|2
|Flyers edge Blackhawks 3-2 in OT (Mar '14)
|Apr '14
|DMAN
|7
|USA Hockey team hopes maturing superstar Kane c... (Jan '14)
|Jan '14
|vladoblaster747
|1
|Flyers' Brayden Schenn fined for cross-checking... (Dec '13)
|Dec '13
|Reg
|1
|NHL: Ranking the Greatest Goalies in Philadelph... (Nov '13)
|Nov '13
|kevin s
|1
|Flyers fire coach Laviolette after 0-3 start (Oct '13)
|Oct '13
|nelson muntz
|1
|Hextall returns to Flyers' staff (Jul '13)
|Oct '13
|Dev Starr
|9
Find what you want!
Search Philadelphia Flyers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC