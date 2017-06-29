Flyers re-sign Jordan Weal to 2-year ...

Flyers re-sign Jordan Weal to 2-year deal

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: USA Today

Flyers re-sign Jordan Weal to 2-year deal The Philadelphia Flyers have re-signed forward Jordan Weal to a two-year deal Check out this story on USATODAY.com: https://usat.ly/2ts2P3q FILE - In this March 7, 2017, file photo, Philadelphia Flyers forward Jordan Weal controls the puck during the team's NHL hockey game against the Buffalo Sabres in Buffalo, N.Y. The Flyers have re-signed Weal to a two-year deal. General manager Ron Hextall announced the deal Thursday night, June 29. Weal agreed to stay in Philadelphia, reaching a deal less than 48 hours before he would've become an unrestricted free agent.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Philadelphia Flyers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Things Are Right On Schedule For Scott Laughton (Nov '14) Dec '14 Dman 2
News Flyers edge Blackhawks 3-2 in OT (Mar '14) Apr '14 DMAN 7
News USA Hockey team hopes maturing superstar Kane c... (Jan '14) Jan '14 vladoblaster747 1
News Flyers' Brayden Schenn fined for cross-checking... (Dec '13) Dec '13 Reg 1
News NHL: Ranking the Greatest Goalies in Philadelph... (Nov '13) Nov '13 kevin s 1
News Flyers fire coach Laviolette after 0-3 start (Oct '13) Oct '13 nelson muntz 1
News Hextall returns to Flyers' staff (Jul '13) Oct '13 Dev Starr 9
See all Philadelphia Flyers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Philadelphia Flyers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. South Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tornado
  3. Pakistan
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Wildfires
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,919 • Total comments across all topics: 282,142,275

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC