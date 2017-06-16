Flyers notes: Ron Hextall working tow...

Flyers notes: Ron Hextall working toward 'protected list' in expansion draft

The Flyers have until 5 p.m. Saturday to submit their "protected list" to the NHL , prior to next week's expansion draft by the Vegas Golden Knights . General manager Ron Hextall said his list wasn't that hard to figure out once he elected to choose the 7-3-1 option - seven forwards, three defensemen, one goalie.

