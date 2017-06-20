Flyers looking for a goalie in a lean...

Flyers looking for a goalie in a lean free-agent market

The Flyers will be pushing their shopping carts through the free-agent market when it opens for business Saturday, trying to sign someone who can bridge the gap until Carter Hart , Felix Sandstrom , or another prospect is NHL -ready in two or three years. One thing is certain: General manager Ron Hextall is not comfortable going with Michal Neuvirth and Anthony Stolarz as his tandem, so it would be a major surprise if they didn't fill up their shopping cart this weekend.

