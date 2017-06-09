Flyers ink Gostisbehere to six-year, ...

Flyers ink Gostisbehere to six-year, $27 million contract extension

20 hrs ago

The Philadelphia Flyers announced on Friday that they have signed 24-year-old defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere to a contract extension. Taken in the third round of the 2012 NHL Draft, Gostisbehere has had an immediate impact on the Flyers since breaking into the lineup with his first full season in 2015-16.

Chicago, IL

