Flyers Host Disabled Man Assaulted In Viral Video
I was so distraught the first time I saw the video of those awful kids sucker punching Mark Smith , an intellectually disabled Cheltenham man. The smiling and carefree 38-year-old was completely blindsided by the youths' act of cowardice on Memorial Day, and their betrayal of his innocence truly broke my heart.
