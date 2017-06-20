Flyers hire rising star Kris Knoblaugh
As Dylan Strome listed the Erie Otters' accomplishments over the past few years and the talented players to come out of the junior program, the Arizona Coyotes' top prospect quickly gave credit to Kris Knoblauch, the coach who made it happen. That time is now as the Philadelphia Flyers on Wednesday hired the rising coaching star as an assistant on Dave Hakstol's staff.
