Flyers elect not to sign 2015 4th rounder Samuel Dove-McFalls to entry-level contract

Thursday Jun 1

While the Philadelphia Flyers ' pipeline has improved by leaps and bounds under general manager Ron Hextall, it's a simple fact that not every prospect is going to pan out. Hextall has shown a knack for unearthing late round gems, such as the recently-signed Oskar Lindblom , who was selected in round five of the 2014 NHL Draft .

Chicago, IL

