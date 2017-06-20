Florida adds former NHL MVP Chris Pronger to front office
In this June 8, 2010, file photo, Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Chris Pronger answers questions during practice at the NHL Stanley Cup hockey finals in Philadelphia. Former NHL MVP Chris Pronger eventually wants to be a general manager, and Florida Panthers GM Dale Tallon saw that as opportunity.
