End to End: Breaking down Shayne Gostisbehere's contract extension
Throughout the offseason, we'll ask questions about the Flyers to our resident hockey analysts and see what they have to say. The Flyers on Friday re-signed Gostisbehere to a six-year, $27 million contract with a $4.5 million AAV before the 24-year-old hit restricted free agency.
