Despite back-to-back Stanley Cups, Penguins fans just can't stop thinking about the Flyers

Congrats to the Pittsburgh Penguins, who despite not losing a playoff series in over two years, still remain our pathetic little brother. Here are people on a parade route, celebrating their team at the pinnacle of their sport - and yet still finding it important to tweet taunts at their cross-state rivals, a team that didn't even make the playoffs this year: @NHLFlyers the last time this happened in Philly, the camera wasn't invented yet and the cup's ride was a horse drawn carriage.

