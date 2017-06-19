Brayden Schenn traded to Blues for Jori Lehtera, two draft picks;...
Brayden Schenn has been traded to the St. Louis Blues in exchange for the 27th overall pick in this year's draft, NHL center Jori Lehtera and a conditional 2018 first round pick. With the 27th pick acquired in the trade, the Flyers selected forward Morgan Frost of the OHL's Sault Ste.
