Blues acquire Brayden Schenn in draft-day trade with Flyers

The St. Louis Blues acquired center Brayden Schenn from the Philadelphia Flyers during the first round of the NHL draft Friday night. In exchange for the three-time 20-goal-scorer, the Flyers got the Blues' first-round pick this year, a conditional first-round pick in next year's draft and third-year forward Jori Lehtera.

