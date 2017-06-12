Annual Charity Hockey Tourney Aug. 11-14

Annual Charity Hockey Tourney Aug. 11-14

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: Broad Street Hockey

It is that time of year when Checking For Charity comes to town...It is with out a doubt the best mens league hockey tournament in the area... The A level is pretty much Pro with current NHLers participating...B Level is Mens A level/semi pro...C+ is Mens B Level ...C is the weekend warriors...35+ divison has teams that are as good as some B teams...Voorhees will be packed all weekend and especially when A level games are going on... Everything is for charity...you put in a team and pick your charity of choice then get money towards your charity according to how well you place in your division...Let's say you win it all...the biggest portion would go to your charity and so forth down the line... It is basically a weekend of tailgating and hockey for charity...a beef n beer kicks off the event on the Thursday evening and the rinks will be busy Friday late afternoon, into the night as well ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Broad Street Hockey.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Philadelphia Flyers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Things Are Right On Schedule For Scott Laughton (Nov '14) Dec '14 Dman 2
News Flyers edge Blackhawks 3-2 in OT (Mar '14) Apr '14 DMAN 7
News USA Hockey team hopes maturing superstar Kane c... (Jan '14) Jan '14 vladoblaster747 1
News Flyers' Brayden Schenn fined for cross-checking... (Dec '13) Dec '13 Reg 1
News NHL: Ranking the Greatest Goalies in Philadelph... (Nov '13) Nov '13 kevin s 1
News Flyers fire coach Laviolette after 0-3 start (Oct '13) Oct '13 nelson muntz 1
News Hextall returns to Flyers' staff (Jul '13) Oct '13 Dev Starr 9
See all Philadelphia Flyers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Philadelphia Flyers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Cuba
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. Syria
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,810 • Total comments across all topics: 281,811,336

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC