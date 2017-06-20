A warning to Dave Hakstol? Flyers hire rising star Kris Knoblauch for assistant coach job
Here's some big Flyers news on this otherwise sleepy Wednesday in June: the team has hired Erie Otters head coach Kris Knoblauch to fill their open assistant coaching vacancy. Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman first reported the rumor this morning.
