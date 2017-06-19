A quote from new Flyers prospect Morgan Frost in 2013: "Hahahah the flyers are shit"
For the record, what was Frost was referring to back on November 1, 2013? It was that game against the Washington Capitals in which Ray Emery beat up Braden Holtby; in which our game recap headline was "Absolutely embarrassing" ; in which I decided not even to use words in the recap, just embarrassing pictures.
