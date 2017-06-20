2017-18 Philadelphia Flyers schedule ...

2017-18 Philadelphia Flyers schedule released: Season begins October ...

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Broad Street Hockey

The National Hockey League released the 2017-18 schedule on Thursday afternoon, and as we learned yesterday, the season will begin against the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center on Wednesday, October 4. It will continue the next night, October 5, in Los Angeles against the Kings . The season-opening road trip then move to Anaheim on October 7 and Nashville on October 10 before the Flyers finally come home for the opener against the Washington Capitals on October 14. Following that opening road trip, the Flyers will stay home for five games in a row over a 10 day span: the Washington home opener, then games against Florida, Nashville, Edmonton and Anaheim.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Broad Street Hockey.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Philadelphia Flyers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Things Are Right On Schedule For Scott Laughton (Nov '14) Dec '14 Dman 2
News Flyers edge Blackhawks 3-2 in OT (Mar '14) Apr '14 DMAN 7
News USA Hockey team hopes maturing superstar Kane c... (Jan '14) Jan '14 vladoblaster747 1
News Flyers' Brayden Schenn fined for cross-checking... (Dec '13) Dec '13 Reg 1
News NHL: Ranking the Greatest Goalies in Philadelph... (Nov '13) Nov '13 kevin s 1
News Flyers fire coach Laviolette after 0-3 start (Oct '13) Oct '13 nelson muntz 1
News Hextall returns to Flyers' staff (Jul '13) Oct '13 Dev Starr 9
See all Philadelphia Flyers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Philadelphia Flyers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Cuba
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,532 • Total comments across all topics: 281,953,724

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC