2016-2017 Season Breakdown: Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Philadelphia Flyers
Following a fast-paced and competitive season series in 2015-16 that saw the Flyers take five of standings points from the Lightning, dropping only the NHL's first 3-on-3 overtime game, and then sweeping a home-and-home in March in the midst of their incredible late season push to the playoffs, Philadelphia struggled against Tampa in the fall of 2016. Outscored 7-2 over a two-game span on the Saturday and Wednesday leading up to Thanksgiving, Philly was unable to solve Andrei Vasilevskiy who blanked the orange and black in their first meeting and stopped 61 of 63 shots over the two games in five days.
