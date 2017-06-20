2016-17 Flyers season review: Ivan Provorov appears to have all the tools
Ivan Provorov's rookie season wasn't perfect, but he showed more than enough to keep fans very optimistic regarding his future. Back in September of 2016, there were a long list of players that Philadelphia Flyers fans were excited to see develop.
