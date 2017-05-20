Who Is Going To Be In Net For the Flyers Next Year?

As previously noted in an article on CSNPhilly.com, a solid number one goalie is not a must to win the Lord Stanley. Marc-Andre Fleury played in just 38 games this season and was going into the playoffs as a back up until Matt Murray got hurt in the warm ups of Game 1. Now, he is arguably the best goalie in the playoffs, coming off of a Game 2 shutout against Ottawa where he was unbeatable.

