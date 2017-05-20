The NHL salary cap might be flat in 2...

The NHL salary cap might be flat in 2017-18

It's looking like the 2017-18 NHL salary cap will be only slightly increased, or perhaps even flat, as compared to last season's cap of $73 million. "Projections really haven't changed," NHL deputy commissioner Bill Daly said on Monday night.

