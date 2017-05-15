The IIHF is quietly trolling the NHL ...

The IIHF is quietly trolling the NHL on social media about its Olympic participation

15 hrs ago

The IIHF released this pretty cool interview with Wayne Simmonds and Mark Scheifele using a 360-degree camera in the Canadian locker room. The actual meat of the interview isn't really that interesting, aside from one little thing that you have to look closely to notice: First, the backstory: as you may have heard, the NHL is not sending its players to the Olympics in 2018, although there's still a bit debate about whether or not that's official yet.

Read more at Broad Street Hockey.

