Oskar Lindblom signs entry-level cont...

Oskar Lindblom signs entry-level contract with Flyers

Tuesday Read more: Broad Street Hockey

Back in late April, winger Oskar Lindblom's Swedish season came to an end, and it seemed likely that an NHL contract with the Flyers would follow not long after. That time has now come, on this fine Tuesday in late May: Lindblom was drafted right here in Philadelphia in the fifth round of the 2014 draft.

