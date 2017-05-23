NHL star endorses phytoplankton products

NHL star endorses phytoplankton products

The Guardian

Charlottetown native, Hulio Rethy, has secured an endorsement of Philadelphia Flyers star defenceman Brayden Schenn, for the marine phytoplankton products he sells. Rethy now lives in Sackville, N.B., working for Karen Marine Phytoplankton, which produces and sells the product in the form of powders, tablets and skin lotions.

Chicago, IL

