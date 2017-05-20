NHL Mock Draft 2017: Full first round...

NHL Mock Draft 2017: Full first round | Who goes No. 3?

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: NJ.com

Through two mock drafts for the 2017 NHL Entry Draft, NJ.com has had Brandon Wheat Kings forward Nolan Patrick and Halifax Mooseheads forward Nico Hischier go to the New Jersey Devils with the first overall pick. The debate between the top two prospects on draft boards continues in this NHL Mock Draft, with just over one month left before their names are called in some order on June 23 in Chicago, with one possibly going to the Philadelphia Flyers at No.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Philadelphia Flyers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Things Are Right On Schedule For Scott Laughton (Nov '14) Dec '14 Dman 2
News Flyers edge Blackhawks 3-2 in OT (Mar '14) Apr '14 DMAN 7
News USA Hockey team hopes maturing superstar Kane c... (Jan '14) Jan '14 vladoblaster747 1
News Flyers' Brayden Schenn fined for cross-checking... (Dec '13) Dec '13 Reg 1
News NHL: Ranking the Greatest Goalies in Philadelph... (Nov '13) Nov '13 kevin s 1
News Flyers fire coach Laviolette after 0-3 start (Oct '13) Oct '13 nelson muntz 1
News Hextall returns to Flyers' staff (Jul '13) Oct '13 Dev Starr 9
See all Philadelphia Flyers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Philadelphia Flyers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Mexico
  4. Microsoft
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Wall Street
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,129 • Total comments across all topics: 281,115,666

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC