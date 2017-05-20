Nathan MacKinnon stays hot, Canada co...

Nathan MacKinnon stays hot, Canada coasts to 13-save shutout win over Belarus at hockey worlds

Read more: Canada.com

Nathan MacKinnon and Brayden Point had two goals each to fuel Canada's 6-0 win over Belarus at the world hockey championship on Monday. MacKinnon had a hot hand for the second consecutive game and moved into the tournament lead with five goals.

Chicago, IL

