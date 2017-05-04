Mason 'still an option' for Flyers
"Obviously, Steve Mason is still an option for us but we're going to look around and see what else is out there,'' Flyers GM Ron Hextall said Wednesday, in an interview with NHL Radio . "In the end we'll decide what our best option is."
