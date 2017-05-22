Ice Hockey: Canada sink Russia to rea...

Ice Hockey: Canada sink Russia to reach world final

Saturday May 20

Russia's defender Vladislav Gavrikov and CanadaA s forward Sean Couturier scuffle during the IIHF Men's World Championship Ice Hockey semi-final match. COLOGNE: Holders Canada sealed their place in the ice hockey world championship final with a dramatic 4-2 comeback victory over fellow heavyweights Russia in Saturday's May 20) semi-final in Cologne.

