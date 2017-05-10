Friday Morning Fly By: Gonna be some awkward locker-room conversations come training camp
This keeps happening. How unlikely is it for the Capitals to have never once reached the conference finals in the Ovechkin era? [ Japers' Rink ] * And what do the Caps do now? They've got a lot of options, all of which are kind of varying degrees of bad: [ Sportsnet ] * As for their opponents, the Penguins , there are some holes in their lineup as they prepare to face Ottawa, even if they are the favorites in the series: [ SBNation ] * In Buffalo, Jason Botterill was named GM of the Sabres yesterday: [ Die by the Blade ] * Because nothing could possibly go right for the Colorado Avalanche this season, Tyson Barrie was injured at World Championships ... while wrestling in his hotel.
