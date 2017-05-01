Flyers prospect Matej Tomek selected ...

Flyers prospect Matej Tomek selected in USHL Draft, appears likely to reset NCAA career

We all know the Flyers goalie pool is absolutely stacked these days, starting in the AHL with Anthony Stolarz and Alex Lyon , and going down the list to Felix Sandstrom in Sweden, Carter Hart in juniors and Merrick Madsen in college. One guy who often gets forgotten, however, is the University of North Dakota's Matej Tomek.

