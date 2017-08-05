Bantering Points: 5/8/17

Michael Gallagher recaps the Nashville Predators' Game 6 victory over the St. Louis Blues to send the franchise to it's first Western Conference Finals appearance in team history Sean Leahy sat down with Minnesota Wild forward Zach Parise to discuss his team's season, his opinion on the 2018 Olympics, and more Philadelphia Flyers forward Pierre-Edouard Bellemare rejected a player of the game award after France's 5-1 victory over Finnland in the IIHF World Championships, instead, allowing goaltender Florian Hardy to claim it IIHF President Rene Fasel stated that he is still in negotiations with the NHL and International Olympic Committee to secure the league's participation in the 2018 Winter Olympics

Start the conversation, or Read more at Blueshirt Banter.