The Lehigh Valley Phantoms have clinched a spot in the Calder Cup Playoffs

FINAL: The #LVPhantoms clinch a playoff spot with a 2-1 shootout win over the @WBSPenguins ! Shots were 35-34 for the Penguins. pic.twitter.com/tSF2Bea8Wq It was a long time coming; 2008-09 was the last time they made the playoffs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Broad Street Hockey.