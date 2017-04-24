Ron Hextall's Plan Comes Full Circle ...

Ron Hextall's Plan Comes Full Circle at 2017 Draft

One thing is for certain in regards to next season: the Flyers will be getting an 18 year old, NHL ready player. As a result of last night's draft lottery, the Flyers will be pick number two in the draft, meaning they will be drafting Nico Hischier or Nolan Patrick .

