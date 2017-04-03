Ron Hextall named GM of Team Canada for IIHF World Championships

On the heels of some slightly more turbulent international hockey-related news , Hockey Canada announced today that Flyers general manager Ron Hextall will be in charge of Team Canada this spring in World Championships: Hextall, who played in these very championships in 1992 and was part of the management team for the 2014 Canadian team that didn't medal , will take this honor to pass the spare time he now has with the Flyers being eliminated from playoff contention on Sunday. The tournament begins on May 5 in Paris, France, and Cologne, Germany, so he and the rest of his staff will have until then to pick their players among the league's non-playoff teams.

