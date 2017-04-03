Robert Hagg to make NHL debut tonight against Carolina
Defenseman Robert Hagg will be making his NHL debut tonight in the Flyers' final game of the 2016-17 season, and although he might not be the flashiest of the plethora of defensive prospects that the Flyers have, he may be the most ready for the NHL. Throughout this season with the Phantoms, he has put up 7 goals and 8 assists for 15 points.
