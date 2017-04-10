Pittsburgh opponent struggling down stretch
After seeing his team lose for the sixth consecutive time, Columbus Blue Jackets coach John Tortorella was in no mood to analyze what's going wrong with his team days before the start of the Stanley Cup playoffs. "I am not going to pick apart what my team is right now because it's so hard to judge in these type of circumstances," Forwards Pierre-Edouard Bellemare and Jakub Voracek and defensemen Michael Del Zotto and Ivan Provorov scored goals for the Flyers, who snapped a two-game losing streak.
