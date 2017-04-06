Philadelphia Flyers: Ron Hextall named Canada's General Manager for IIHF World Championships

One day after the Philadelphia Flyers was eliminated from playoff contention their General Manager Ron Hextall was named Canada's General Manager for the upcoming IIHF World Championships in France and Germany. Ron Hextall will have an opportunity to take players on his current roster such as Brayden Schenn, Sean Couturier, Claude Giroux if healthy and the likes of young players Travis Konecny and Jordan Weal.

