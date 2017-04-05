Philadelphia Flyers: Remembering Ilkka Sinisalo
Ilkka Sinisalo spent nine seasons for the Flyers scoring 199 goals, 209 assists and 408 points in 526 career games for the Orange and Black. His best seasons came in 1985 and 1986 when he scored 73 and 76 points respectively.
