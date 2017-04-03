Philadelphia Flyers Denied Attempt to...

Philadelphia Flyers Denied Attempt to Play Emergency Goalie Eric Semborski

Read more: Rant Sports

It seemed like a great story, as former club netminder at Temple University and local youth hockey coach Eric Semborski attempted to enter the game in the waning moments for the Philadelphia Flyers . Brought in serve as a possible emergency backup in case Anthony Stolarz , who was recalled from the AHL earlier in the day, could not arrive soon enough for the game, Semborski was given a token of appreciation.

