Philadelphia Flyers Denied Attempt to Play Emergency Goalie Eric Semborski

It seemed like a great story, as former club netminder at Temple University and local youth hockey coach Eric Semborski attempted to enter the game in the waning moments for the Philadelphia Flyers . Brought in serve as a possible emergency backup in case Anthony Stolarz , who was recalled from the AHL earlier in the day, could not arrive soon enough for the game, Semborski was given a token of appreciation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Rant Sports.