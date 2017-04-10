Phantoms pull off late stunner of a comeback, beat Providence Bruins in OT
If you aren't planning to watch the Lehigh Valley Phantoms in the playoffs this season, you are going to miss out on some exciting hockey. They just came back from a 4-1 deficit to beat the Providence Bruins in overtime tonight.
