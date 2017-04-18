Phantoms drop series opener to Hershey

With general manager Ron Hextall and his Flyers front-office staff watching from a suite at the state-of-the-art PPL Center, the Phantoms were greeted by thousands of orange-clad fans who stood and waved orange towels as their team entered the ice Friday night. Nathan Walker scored on a rebound with 12 minutes, 22 seconds left in overtime, giving Hershey a 1-0 win in the series opener.

