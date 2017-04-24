Our goalies are cursed, this is Philadelphia.

It's been weeks since the Flyers ' season ended, but the BSH Radio gang is as passionate as ever. Joe Thornton's decision to play through a serious knee injury, the demise of the Maple Leafs , and the cautionary tale of Justin Williams are key topics of conversation, in addition to Carter Hart's Hinkie-esque admission that he "trusts the process" when it comes to his development.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Broad Street Hockey.