NHL free agency: The Philadelphia Flyers will be goalie shopping this summer

Ron Hextall spoke at his season-ending press conference on Thursday, and one thing was very clear: he's signing a goalie this offseason, and Anthony Stolarz will not be thrust full-time into an NHL role. Hextall straight up said they have to sign a goalie in the offseason at the end of his presser.

